A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man from Valley Center died early Sunday after his vehicle veered down an embankment, causing him to be ejected, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist, 37, was driving a silver Audi A4 in the westbound lane of Lake Wohlford Road, east of Duro Road at about 4:20 a.m. before the wreck, the CHP said.

The CHP and medics responded, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities closed the roadway for more than two hours to investigate. They do not yet know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Members of the public who might have witnessed the collision are encouraged to contact the CHP’s Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.