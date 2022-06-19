San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Fire crews on Sunday made short work of a blaze inside a Clairemont home.

The incident was reported at 3:28 p.m. and firefighters arrived at the 4700 block of Andalusia Avenue four minutes later, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.

Firefighters reported at 3:45 p.m. that they had put out the blaze.

However, overhead electric wires fell onto one of the fire trucks. San Diego Gas & Electric crews were on their way to assist.

No cause of the fire was immediately reported and a fire investigator was assigned.

– City News Service