A Cal Fire San Diego truck on a rural road. Courtesy Cal Fire

A wildfire — the second to erupt in the same general area in as many days — spread over hundreds of hilly open acres Monday in the far southern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. east of Marron Valley and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in the Barrett Junction area, according to Cal Fire.

See more .@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire east of Marron Valley near Border Road. Fire is 30 acres, medium fuel, mod rate of spread. This incident is separate from the Barrett Fire. #Border13Fire pic.twitter.com/X21xc7Mk8K — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 13, 2022

In less than four hours, it grew to an estimated 577 acres in size as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

There were no immediate structural threats, though radio-transmission equipment on Tecate Peak was potentially in the path of the fire, Shoots said.

Shortly after the blaze began spreading, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies rescued five people near the burn zone, and paramedics took two of them to a hospital. It was not immediately clear what type or severity of trauma they had suffered, Shoots said.

The fire was burning in a northeasterly direction about a quarter-mile southeast of the site of a wildland blaze that blackened roughly 65 acres after erupting near Cottonwood Creek early Sunday evening.

Updated at 4:51 p.m. June 13, 2022

City News Service contributed to this article.