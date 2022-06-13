A Cal Fire crew heads toward the Barrett Junction fire. Courtesy Cal Fire

Firefighters worked Monday to douse remaining hot spots at the site of a weekend brush fire that blackened swaths of rugged open terrain in the far southern reaches of San Diego County.

The blaze erupted about 6:45 p.m. Sunday alongside Cottonwood Creek, near Little Tecate Peak in the Barrett Junction area, southeast of Dulzura, according to Cal Fire.

By Monday morning, crews halted the spread of the fire at roughly 65 acres, the state agency reported.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

Updated at 12 p.m. June 13, 2022

— City News Service