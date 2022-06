A car struck and killed a 40-year-old woman Tuesday as she was crossing a Kearny Mesa street, authorities reported. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The fatal accident took place shortly before 8:30 a.m., when the driver of a westbound Tesla ran a red light on Othello Avenue at Convoy Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the gravely injured pedestrian to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, SDPD Sgt. David Yu said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

–City News Service