The Sheriff’s intake at the San Diego Central Jail. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

A 64-year-old inmate was found dead of unknown causes early Wednesday at San Diego Central Jail, authorities reported.

Deputies conducting security checks on the seventh floor of the Front Street detention center found the man unresponsive in his single-occupancy cell shortly after midnight, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and jail medical staffers tried in vain to revive the inmate prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing him dead just before 1 a.m., Lt. Kevin Ralph said.

The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, the lieutenant said.

City News Service contributed to this article.