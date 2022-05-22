Scott Leibowitz. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Police Department

The San Diego Police Department sought the public’s help Sunday as they looked for Scott Leibowitz, missing from the Rancho Peñasquitos area.

Leibowitz, 62, left his residence Saturday in his white 2013 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, with California license 94864N1. Police consider him to be at-risk.

They described him as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, and 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, shorts and slip-on sandals.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000, regarding case No. 22-500433.

– City News Service