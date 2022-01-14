An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday with serious injuries after he was struck crossing a street in San Diego’s Midway District.

A 45-year-old man was driving a 2002 Ford F150 northbound on Rosecrans Street at Sports Arena Boulevard about 7:40 p.m. Thursday and had a green light when he hit the 45- to 50-year-old pedestrian, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple fractures, Heims said.

The police department’s traffic division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call 858- 495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.