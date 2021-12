La Mesa police crusiser. Photo by Chris Stone

No one was injured in a brush fire Sunday in La Mesa that spread within a bridge, producing smoke under Interstate 8 before it was doused by firefighters, police said.

The fire, beneath the Jackson Drive Bridge, was reported at about 11:15 a.m., according to Capt. Matt Nicholass of the La Mesa Police Department.

The cause was unknown.

“We are not doing an arson case on it,” Nicholass said.

– City News Service