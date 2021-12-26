Firefighters outside the Egger Highlands mobile home. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fire broke out Sunday in a child’s bedroom in a mobile home, leading to the displacement of six residents.

The three adults and three children who reside in the mobile home were not at home during the fire, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson said.

Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said the blaze broke out at 12:56 a.m. in the mobile home at 1600 block of Palm Avenue in an Egger Highlands trailer park. He described the fire as “well involved.”

“They attacked the fire and knocked it down in 11 minutes. The fire was confined to the bedroom and its contents, and did not extend to the rest of the residence,.” Pilkerton said.

Pilkerton said crews contacted the Red Cross to assist the displaced people. They were not identified.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. There was no estimate available on the amount of damage to the structure or its contents.

– City News Service