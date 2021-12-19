Santee firefighters respond to the scene of Sunday’s apartment fire. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fire broke out in an upstairs apartment in Santee Sunday morning, leaving one person injured and displacing eight residents.

Santee firefighters declared it a 2nd-alarm fire due to the danger of the flames spreading to adjoining units of the building in the 10700 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to OnScene.TV.

Ultimately crews contained the blaze to one unit, but the apartment below incurred water damage, while a unit next door sustained smoke damage.

A resident who attempted to put out the fire, which started in a bedroom, suffered from smoke inhalation. Medics transported the victim to the UC San Diego Regional Burn Center.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bomb and Arson squad will investigate the cause of the fire. San Miguel, Heartland and Lakeside firefighters also responded.

The American Red Cross will aid the displaced residents, who also had two pets.