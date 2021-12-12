Carnival Miracle cruise ship. Photo via @CBS8 Twitter

A Carnival cruise ship returned to Long Beach Sunday morning as U.S. Coast Guard personnel from San Diego and the Mexican Navy searched for a woman who went overboard near Ensenada, Mexico.

The passenger, who was in her 20s, was reported overboard from the balcony of her stateroom aboard the Carnival Miracle at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton.

“We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom,” Carnival said in a statement Saturday. “After assisting the U.S Coast Guard with a search, the ship has been released and is proceeding to Ensenada and will then return to Long Beach as scheduled on Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support.”

U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the San Diego sector joined the Mexican Navy in the search.

The Coast Guard tweeted Saturday that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters, and later said that “the USCGC Forrest Rednour is scheduled to continue the search throughout the night.”

The cruise had left from Long Beach on Thursday, on a ship that can carry up to 2,100 passengers.

City News Service contributed to this article.