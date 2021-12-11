A Coast Guard cutter. File Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christina L. Bozeman

U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the San Diego sector joined the Mexican Navy Saturday in a search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

A woman in her 20s was reported missing from the ship at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton.

USCG Southern California tweeted that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service