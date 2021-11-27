A Los Angeles Police Department patch. File photo

A citywide police tactical alert was declared in Los Angeles on Friday night following a “smash-and-grab” robbery at a high-end store in the Melrose area and at a Home Depot in Lakewood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A large group entered the Bottega Veneta fashion store at 8445 Melrose Place — near Croft Avenue and the border with West Hollywood — and stole an unknown amount of items before fleeing, KCAL9 reported about 8:20 p.m. Friday.

KCAL9 also reported pepper spray was used during the robbery, but the LAPD could not be reached for details.

Earlier on Friday night, approximately eight men entered the Home Depot at Lakewood Center Mall, walked directly to the tool isle and stole various sledgehammers, crowbars and hammers. An hour later, four suspects were arrested at a traffic stop in Beverly Hills

The two robberies was among the latest in a series of so-called flash mob-style robberies in the Los Angeles area during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Similar robberies have occurred in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The LAPD defines a tactical alert as enabling all available officers to respond to a criminal incident if necessary.

The alert was canceled on Saturday morning.

