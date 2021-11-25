A fire, which broke out on the north side of the preserve located at 9500 N. Magnolia Ave., was first reported shortly before 11 a.m., a Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman said.

A brush fire that started Thursday at Walker Preserve has burned 18 acres but is mostly contained, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Andy McKellar, Heartland fire spokesman, said the department was called into assist. A Santee Fire Department representative was unavailable for comment.

Updated at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 25, 2021

–City News Service