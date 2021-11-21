The Poway Weapons and Gear Range after Sunday’s break-in. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two male suspects broke into a Poway gun range early Sunday and stole an unknown number of rifles and other merchandise.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to an audible alarm at Poway Weapons and Gear Range on Danielson Street shortly before 3 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.

When deputies arrived, they found that someone had gained entry through a side door of the business. Upon clearing the building, they noticed multiple rifles and other items missing.

They learned that two males, one possibly Latino and one White, were seen on video footage entering the range.

Deputies also received reports of a white Ford van with a rack on the roof that was thought to have been involved with the burglary.