Mario ‘Tony’ Bullard, 35, shot to death in Grantville.

A man sat behind bars Thursday in connection with four Grantville-area shootings, including one that killed a man in 2019.

Police arrested Richard Lamont Cowan, 40, Wednesday, booking him on suspicion of murder and three counts of assault with a firearm.

Cowan allegedly gunned down Mario “Tony” Bullard, 35, of San Diego in the 6200 block of Holabird Street shortly before 3 a.m. on May 21, 2019.

“Over the course of the next two years, detectives … investigated at least three other shooting incidents in the surrounding area,” San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said.

Detectives ultimately identified Cowan as the alleged perpetrator in the slaying, and as a suspect in the other shootings, Brown said.

Police did not disclose suspected motives in any of the cases, nor the extent of the injuries to the victims and other other details in the non-fatal shootings.

– City News Service