California Highway Patrol via Instagram @CHPElCajon.

One person died in a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and truck on state Route 79 Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened at 3:27 p.m. between Aguanga and Oak Grove near Palomar Mountain, according to a CHP incident log.

Authorities issued a Sigalert for the highway, as the CHP shut down lanes in both directions.

No further information was released.