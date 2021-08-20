Photo by bloomsberries / via Flickr

A convicted drunken driver has pleaded guilty to another DUI, a decade after she nearly killed a San Diego Marine in a hit-and-run.

Jessica Marie Bloom accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Gary Pohlson over the objection of Deputy District Attorney Craig Cazares, according to court records.

Pohlson sentenced Bloom, 31, to a year in jail and placed her on five years of formal probation.

She received credit for 166 days behind bars and may serve the rest of her sentence at any other state or local jail, according to the records.

Bloom also must complete an 18-month multiple offender alcohol program and a two-year psychology and addiction residential program.

She pleaded guilty to single felony counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and failure to stop at a hit-and-run with injury, as well as a single misdemeanor count of resisting police, according to court records regarding the Tustin incident.

Authorities charged Bloom in the new case in May.

The judge dismissed a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bloom was sentenced to four years and four months in prison in January 2012 for the near- deadly collision in San Diego.

She rear-ended a motorcycle July 31, 2011, at a red light, nearly killing Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David W. Smith, a Bronze Star recipient. Smith was left comatose for two days, and on life support for more than a week.

He was also partially decapitated and sustained a lacerated kidney and liver and suffered bleeding on the brain and temporary paralysis.

Bloom pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury and hit-and-run in that case. Prosecutors said she loaded the front bumper of her SUV into the vehicle and drove away, but witnesses followed her home and called police.

Smith had completed several tours of duty in Iraq and survived a roadside bomb attack.

Bloom also was convicted of drunken driving in October 2016.