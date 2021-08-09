The driver of a work truck lost control and crashed into several other vehicles in 2019, killing a man on the street and injuring a mother and two children. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A drugged driver who pleaded guilty to causing a chain-reaction crash in Chula Vista that killed an 81-year-old pedestrian was sentenced Monday to six years in state prison.

Enrique Briseno, 51, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for causing the Sept. 30, 2019, death of Rene Argoud, as well as a separate misdemeanor DUI for driving drunk one day after the fatality, in which he was found to have a 0.27% blood alcohol content, according to prosecutors.

Briseno was charged for crashing a work truck into a parked car just after 1 p.m. Sept. 30 on Fourth Avenue, near H Street.

The impact pushed the parked car into another parked vehicle, which was pushed into the street and struck Argoud. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Briseno’s truck overturned in a nearby driveway, but he was uninjured.

He was evaluated after the crash but ultimately released, then arrested one day later on suspicion of DUI, leading to charges in his misdemeanor case.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans alleged Briseno ran a red light and was seen speeding and driving erratically prior to the fatal crash.

A blood draw revealed he was under the influence of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, at the time of the crash, the prosecutor alleged.