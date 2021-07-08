The driver of a work truck lost control and crashed into several other vehicles in 2019, killing a man on the street and injuring a mother and two children. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A drugged driver who caused a chain-reaction crash in Chula Vista that killed an elderly pedestrian pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter.

Enrique Briseno, 51, pleaded guilty to causing the 2019 death of Rene Argoud, 81. Other charges included a separate misdemeanor DUI for driving drunk one day after Argoud’s death. At that time, he was found to have a 0.27% blood alcohol content, according to prosecutors.

He’s slated to be sentenced Aug. 9.

Briseno was charged for crashing a work truck into a parked car just after 1 p.m. Sept. 30 on Fourth Avenue, near H Street.

The impact pushed the parked car into another parked vehicle, which was pushed into the street and struck Argoud. The victim later died at a hospital.

Briseno’s truck overturned in a nearby driveway, but he was uninjured. He was evaluated after the crash but ultimately released, then arrested one day later on suspicion of DUI.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans alleged Briseno ran a red light and was seen speeding and driving erratically prior to the fatal crash.

A blood draw revealed he was under the influence of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, at the time of the crash, the prosecutor alleged.