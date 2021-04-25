San Diego police car.

A man riding a motorcycle suffered leg injuries Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Pacific Beach.

The collision happened about 3:05 p.m. near 5050 Mission Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

As the 57-year-old motorcycle rider headed north on Mission Boulevard. another man, 43, driving a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas turned on to Mission from Opal Street. That forced the motorcycle into the turn lane as the VW attempted to make a U-turn, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist laid his bike down and slid into the VW, suffering serious leg injuries as a result. Paramedics transported him to a hospital for treatment.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the crash, the officer said.