A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man and woman suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when the stolen car they were in slammed into the back of a semi truck on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash happened about 4:10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Del Lago Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Juan Escobar said.

A 32-year-old man was behind the wheel of the stolen 2014 Ford Fusion sedan that slammed into the back of a semi truck while both vehicles were in the far right lane of the northbound highway, Escobar said.

The Ford ended up wedged under the semi truck’s trailer, leaving the Ford driver and his 32-year-old passenger trapped in the car, the officer said.

Escondido Fire Department personnel freed both victims from the wreckage and paramedics took them to Palomar Hospital for treatment of major injuries, Escobar said.

The 43-year-old man driving the semi truck was uninjured, Escobar said, adding that investigators suspect the Ford driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

–City News Service