One person was killed late Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle veered off state Route 78 near Cal State San Marcos and crashed onto an adjacent city street.

The fatal accident occurred about 5 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle came to rest in the 700 block of Rancheros Drive, sheriff’s Lt. Martha Hernandez said.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the crash, the CHP reported.