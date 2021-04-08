Officers take a suspect into custody after a long, meandering chase through the South Bay. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man suspected of brandishing a gun in Chula Vista led police on a lengthy chase through the South Bay Thursday before officers boxed his car in and arrested him.

Officers spotted the suspect – who reportedly had threatened someone with a firearm in a Chula Vista neighborhood – at about noon as he drove through the city in a beat-up minivan.

Refusing to yield, the man proceeded to lead a meandering slow-speed chase over surface streets. He also traveled on Interstate 5, I-805 and state Route 54, at times crossing into neighboring communities in Bonita and National City, Chula Vista police Lt. Frank Giaime said.

The suspect ran some red lights and stop signs while trying to make his escape, but otherwise refrained from driving recklessly, the lieutenant said.

The pursuit continued until about 1:45 p.m. Then the fleeing man pulled into a parking lot in the 300 block of Moss Street and wound up surrounded and blocked by black-and-white police cruisers and unmarked law enforcement SUVs.

At that point, officers, including plainclothes personnel, arrested the man at gunpoint. Police did not release the name of the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.