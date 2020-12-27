Investigators Probe Cause of Blaze in Abandoned Bankers Hill Building

Share This Article:

Firefighters on Sunday responded to a blaze inside a two-story abandoned building in Bankers Hill and had it under control in about 20 minutes.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received reports of the fire at Fourth Avenue and Hawthorn Street shortly before 11 a.m., according to OnScene TV.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the second floor. They tore down the fencing in the front of the structure to gain access while others went on the roof.

They had been told that there were people inside the building but a search found no one inside.

The site has been used by homeless people seeking shelter.

The department’s Metro Arson Strike team is investigating the cause of the fire, which caused unspecified damages to one room.

– Staff reports

