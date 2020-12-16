Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Woman’s July 4 Shooting in Bonita

Share This Article:

A young man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year- old woman in Bonita on the Fourth of July pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Giovanny Rodriguez, 20, of Chula Vista, is accused in the death of Bonita resident Janessa Del Valle, who was shot about 7:40 p.m. and died soon after arrival at a hospital.

The shooting occurred just after a fight broke out between several women in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Cedarwood Road, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said earlier this year.

Rodriguez was arrested last week, but investigators did not disclose a suspected motive for the killing or what led investigators to identify Rodriguez as a suspect.

In addition to murder, Rodriguez faces gang allegations, allegations of discharging a handgun in the slaying, and a felony vandalism charge.

Rodriguez is being held on $3 million bail, with a status conference set for Jan. 19.

— City News Service

