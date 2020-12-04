Did You Feel It? 3.7 Earthquake Hits Far North County Friday

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed what many felt late Friday – a 3.7 earthquake in far north San Diego County.
Authorities recorded the quake, near the Pauma and Yuima reservations, just south of the Riverside County line, at 9:41 p.m.
The nearest community is Aguanga in Riverside County.
Several posters on social media noted what one Twitter poster, Eric Gabriel, called a “nice jolt or two.” No posts noted damage or injuries.
– Staff reports
