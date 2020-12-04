Share This Article:

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed what many felt late Friday – a 3.7 earthquake in far north San Diego County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Authorities recorded the quake, near the Pauma and Yuima reservations, just south of the Riverside County line, at 9:41 p.m.

The nearest community is Aguanga in Riverside County.

Several posters on social media noted what one Twitter poster, Eric Gabriel, called a “nice jolt or two.” No posts noted damage or injuries.

– Staff reports

Did You Feel It? 3.7 Earthquake Hits Far North County Friday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: