Man Hospitalized After Being Found Engulfed in Flames in Rancho San Diego

A man was hospitalized with severe burn injuries after being found engulfed in flames at an intersection in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities said Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday from someone who reported that a man was on fire at the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Muirfield, just east of Campo Road in the Rancho San Diego area, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Hampton said.

By the time deputies arrived, a passerby had extinguished the flames, but the victim had suffered severe burns to his body, Hampton said.

The unidentified man was taken to the burn unit at UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the sergeant said. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

There were no signs of foul play, Hampton said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit were investigating.

–City News Service

