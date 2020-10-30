1 Killed When Pickup Truck Veers Off Route 78, Hits Tree on Vista Embankment

Share This Article:

One person was killed Friday when a pickup truck crashed off state Route 78 near Shadowridge Golf Club.

The westbound Ford F-250 veered across the freeway west of Sycamore Avenue in Vista shortly after 12:30 p.m., went off the roadway, plunged down an embankment and hit a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center, the CHP reported.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.

— City News Service

