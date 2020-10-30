1 Killed When Pickup Truck Veers Off Route 78, Hits Tree on Vista Embankment

Vicinity of fatal crash off state Route 78 in Vista.
Vicinity of fatal crash off state Route 78 in Vista. Image via Google Maps

One person was killed Friday when a pickup truck crashed off state Route 78 near Shadowridge Golf Club.

The westbound Ford F-250 veered across the freeway west of Sycamore Avenue in Vista shortly after 12:30 p.m., went off the roadway, plunged down an embankment and hit a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center, the CHP reported.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.

— City News Service

1 Killed When Pickup Truck Veers Off Route 78, Hits Tree on Vista Embankment was last modified: October 30th, 2020

