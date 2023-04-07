Going out for Sunday brunch is most of the most popular things to do on Easter. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Jaycation via YouTube

A couple of holidays a year make you automatically think of brunch. Easter is definitely one of them.

Whether you opt for the Gaslamp Quarter, brunch by the bay or at a luxury resort, reserve your spot now. There’s not much time left to beat the Easter rush.

Gaslamp Quarter

The Field Irish Pub, 544 Fifth Ave. – Head here for a traditional Irish Breakfast menu featuring Irish eggs Benedict, rasher and eggs and more. Pair with an Irish coffee, bloody mary, or a Guinness.

El Chingon, 560 Fifth – south-of-the-border brunch at El Chingon with chilaquiles, huevos con pan aguacate, huevos rancheros and machaca con huevos.

Cerveza Jacks, 322 Fifth – for a Southern take, try the chorizo and grits breakfast bowl, po’boy sliders, crawfish tacos and peach cobbler, along with breakfast cocktails, including a hot honey pineapple spritz.

Garage Kitchen + Bar, 655 Fourth – breakfast favorites served while a piano man presides.

Rustic Root, 535 Fifth – eats with a view! Dine on the rooftop.

Café Sevilla, 353 Fifth, try their Tapas-style brunch, in six- or nine-course option.

Waterfront