A couple of holidays a year make you automatically think of brunch. Easter is definitely one of them.
Whether you opt for the Gaslamp Quarter, brunch by the bay or at a luxury resort, reserve your spot now. There’s not much time left to beat the Easter rush.
Gaslamp Quarter
- The Field Irish Pub, 544 Fifth Ave. – Head here for a traditional Irish Breakfast menu featuring Irish eggs Benedict, rasher and eggs and more. Pair with an Irish coffee, bloody mary, or a Guinness.
- El Chingon, 560 Fifth – south-of-the-border brunch at El Chingon with chilaquiles, huevos con pan aguacate, huevos rancheros and machaca con huevos.
- Cerveza Jacks, 322 Fifth – for a Southern take, try the chorizo and grits breakfast bowl, po’boy sliders, crawfish tacos and peach cobbler, along with breakfast cocktails, including a hot honey pineapple spritz.
- Garage Kitchen + Bar, 655 Fourth – breakfast favorites served while a piano man presides.
- Rustic Root, 535 Fifth – eats with a view! Dine on the rooftop.
- Café Sevilla, 353 Fifth, try their Tapas-style brunch, in six- or nine-course option.
Waterfront
- Firefly Eatery & Bar, 1710 W Mission Bay Drive – the restaurant, at the the Dana on Mission Bay, offers Easter brunch with live music. and two egg hunts.
- Bahia Resort, 998 W. Mission Bay Drive – each brunch includes a complimentary ticket ($40 value) aboard an Easter cruise with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt.
- The Monsaraz San Diego, 1451 Rosecrans – the Point Loma Hilton property offers an Easter brunch with multiple stations.
- Humphreys Half Moon Inn, 2303 Shelter Island Drive, extended brunch to 4 p.m.
- Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado – their brunch is sold out for 2023, but try their Easter Roast, for a bonfire with the fixings for s’mores.
- Brockton Villa, 1235 Coast Blvd., La Jolla – reservations are very limited for Sunday with breakfast and lunch by Chef Mareyja Sisbarro.
- Ember & Rye, 7447 Batiquitos Drive, Carlsbad – the Park Hyatt Aviara restaurant features iced seafood, farmhouse cheeses, specialty entrees and carving stations.