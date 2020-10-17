Bicyclist, Motorcyclist Suffer Injuries During Collision in Pacific Beach

Share This Article:

A bicyclist riding with a group of cyclists suffered serious injuries Saturday when a motorcyclist struck him in Pacific Beach, police said.

The collision happened at 3:14 p.m. Saturday at Ingraham Street and Reed Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The accident occurred as a 23-year-old man on a 2017 Harley Davidson Sportster rode southbound in the 4200 block of Ingraham. A group of cyclists approached from the eastbound side of the 1500 block of Reed Avenue, Buttle said.

The cyclists entered the intersection and the motorcycle hit one of them, a man, 49.

The motorcyclist suffered road rash to his right leg. Medics took the bicyclist, who suffered a broken left femur and broken ribs, to a hospital.

The SDPD traffic division investigated the collision, Buttle said. Officers closed Ingraham in both directions at Thomas and Oliver avenues.

– City News Service

