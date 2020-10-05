DOJ Awards More Than $5.8 Million In Grants To SD County Tribes

Share This Article:

More than $5.8 million in grants have been awarded to Native American tribes based in San Diego County, with the funding primarily aimed at assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

“Violence against women has increased during the pandemic, making these funds more important than ever,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “This is one way for the Department of Justice to make sure that Indian women are protected and their attackers brought to justice. The grants announced today will also significantly expand the Intertribal Court’s capacity to provide victim services to all tribal members.”

Grant funding recipients include:

These were in addition to previously announced awards to the Valley Center-based Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition, which received a DOJ grant for $353,615, and the Pauma Band, which received a DOJ grant for $363,223.

— City News Service

