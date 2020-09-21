San Diego Orgs Get DOJ Grants for Domestic Violence and Sex Assault Victims

Share This Article:

More than $1 million in grants were announced Monday for San Diego County organizations that provide resources to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alliance for Hope International in San Diego received $675,000 and the Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition in Valley Center received $353,615, according to the Department of Justice.

The Alliance for Hope International grant will help the organization continue to implement the Identifying, Investigating, and Prosecuting Strangulation Project. Funding will go toward its Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, website maintenance, stand-alone webinars and technical assistance on addressing strangulation in domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

The Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition grant will go toward technical assistance, training and services to enhance awareness of services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and sex trafficking.

“These are significant grants that will help these organizations provide important services to our community,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “This funding supports our goal to put an end to violence against women. These strong partnerships with community organizations put us closer to that goal and bring us together for an important cause.”

–City News Service

