Motorist Injured When Trucks Collide on I-805 in Chula Vista

At least one man was injured in a traffic collision Saturday on southbound Interstate 805 near East Palomar Street in Chula Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.

At 11:10 a.m., a pickup truck flipped onto its side in a crash with a larger truck hauling boxes, according to a CHP incident log. The man was out of his pickup truck bleeding from a head wound.

The larger truck continued southbound on I-805 after the crash, the CHP reported. The crash blocked two right lanes and traffic in the area was backed up, CHP officers on the scene said.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service

