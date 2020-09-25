Man Accused of Screwdriver Stabbing in San Ysidro Pleads Not Guilty

Share This Article:

A man who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured another man with a screwdriver during a San Ysidro street robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to attempted murder, robbery and vandalism charges.

Police say the victim was using his cellphone when Eduardo Hernandez Oliveros, 22, allegedly confronted him on the street and asked to use the phone before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Before the victim could react, Oliveros reportedly snatched the phone out of his hand and took off in the 600 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Shim alleged the victim chased Oliveros down and a “physical struggle” ensued, culminating in the defendant stabbing the victim in the face and neck with a screwdriver.

Bystanders called police, who responded and arrested Oliveros, who faces more than 25 years in state prison if convicted of all charges, according to the prosecutor.

The victim, whose name was not released, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department, which alleged that Oliveros “admitted he was trying to kill the victim.”

Oliveros has a prior attempted murder conviction for stomping on his girlfriend’s head, stabbing her in the leg and telling her he was going to kill her, according to Shim. He was found guilty in Riverside County, according to the criminal complaint.

Bail was set at $1 million for Oliveros, who is due back in court Oct. 14 for a readiness conference.

— City News Service

