Motorcyclist Suffers ‘Significant Injuries’ After Going Down Embankment in Rainbow

Fire crews Saturday rescued a motorcyclist who went over the side of a road in Rainbow.

Crews from the North County Fire Protection District hoisted the motorcycle rider, who suffered significant injuries, up about 20 feet to Rice Canyon Road at 3:55 p.m.

An ambulance rushed the motorcyclist to Palomar Hospital in Escondido, said Capt. John Choi of the fire district.

The motorcycle went off the side of the road and down an embankment at 3:03 p.m., Choi said.

