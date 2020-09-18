Share This Article:

A woman driving a vehicle reported stolen in Texas refused to comply with police orders in Bankers Hill Friday after drug store employees accused her of stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The odd standoff began on Fifth Avenue and Fir Street outside a CVS around 8:30 a.m. Once the woman left the store, she went to a silver Cadillac Escalade across the street.

When officers from the San Diego Police Department arrived, they found the woman and ordered her out of the SUV, according to OnSceneTV. She did not comply.

They also discovered authorities listed the SUV as a stolen vehicle in Dallas.

The woman calmly smoked while standing at the driver’s side door, but refused to approach the officers.

She also drank from a bottle of wine in an unhurried fashion, as officers continued to train their guns on her from behind the cover of their vehicles.

She “expressed to us she would basically surrender when she finished drinking her bottle of wine,” said Lt. Carmelin Rivera.

When she did, she put the bottle down and walked to officers. With her arms at her sides, she surrendered.

– Staff reports

Woman Drinking Wine Causes Police Standoff in Bankers Hill Before Surrendering was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: