Man Found Severely Injured, Unresponsive inside South Bay Detention Facility

An inmate was hospitalized with severe injuries after being found unresponsive in his cell at the South Bay Detention Facility in Chula Vista, authorities said Thursday.

Around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies assigned to South Bay Detention Facility, 500 Third Ave., found the man inside his cell “with obvious signs of trauma,” San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The man, whose age and name were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Seiver said, adding that the victim was not expected to survive.

The Sheriff’s homicide unit responded and were investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s injuries.

–City News Service

