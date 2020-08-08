La Mesa Officer Involved in Controversial Arrest Has Left Police Force

Share This Article:

A La Mesa Police officer who was involved in the controversial arrest of 23-year-old Amaurie Johnson in late May is no longer employed by the city.

Matt Dages, a three-year veteran of the force, was placed on leave after the May 27 arrest, which was followed by violent protests and arson fires in the East County city on May 30.

“Matt Dages is not employed by the City of La Mesa in any capacity,” the city said in a press release provided to local media on Friday.

A video that was widely circulated on social media showed Johnson’s arrest by Dages while waiting for friends near the Grossmont trolley station.

The nearly six-minute video begins when Johnson and Dages are arguing while standing face to face. The officer then pushes Johnson into a sitting position on a concrete bench and holds onto his arm.

A short time later, Johnson stands up again and the officer pushes him back down onto the bench, then puts him in handcuffs.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer. In early June, the La Mesa Police Department said it would not seek prosecution.

