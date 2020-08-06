Chula Vista Police Close Illegal Marijuana Dispensary on Broadway

Share This Article:

Chula Vista Police closed down an illegal marijuana dispensary on Broadway Thursday, one of dozens such business closed since 2019.

Lt. Dan Peak said a criminal search warrant was served at approximately 9 a.m. at the dispensary located in the 900 block of Broadway.

He said there were no arrests, but approximately $15,000 in cash, $500,000 in illegal product and a loaded handgun were seized. A criminal complaint was field against the owners of the business.

Since 2019 police have conducted approximately 40 operations to shut down illegal dispensaries in Chula Vista.

