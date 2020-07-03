Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Hit-and-Run Driver in Chollas Creek

Share This Article:

A pedestrian in his 40s was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the Chollas Creek area of San Diego.

The crash occurred in the 5300 block of Chollas Parkway at 1 a.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined an unknown “racer type” vehicle with a loud muffler was driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Chollas Parkway when it struck the pedestrian and carried him for an unknown distance before he was thrown off. The driver of the vehicle stopped for a moment, then fled, Heims said.

The victim died at the scene, Heims said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen going southbound on 54th Street.

San Diego police traffic division is investigating the crash.

— City News Service

