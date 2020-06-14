Suspect Sought After 50-Year-Old Man Stabbed Multiple Times in Mission Beach

A 50-year-old man is recovering Sunday after being stabbed multiple times in the Mission Beach neighborhood, police reported.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man approached the victim in the 900 block of West Mission Bay Drive and the two exchanged words, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The younger man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, Heims said.
“The victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene,” Heims said. “The victim was transported to the hospital where his injuries were determined (to be) non-life threatening.”
The suspect has been identified as Raul Marcquez. Detectives from the SDPD’s Northern Division are investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
— City News Service
