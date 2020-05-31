Sheriff Issues Overnight Curfew for Unincorporated Parts of San Diego County

Share This Article:

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department issued a curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday for some unincorporated parts of San Diego County amid the George Floyd protests.

“The sheriff’s department and all law enforcement agencies in San Diego County stand united in supporting the public’s right to express their anger and frustration over the death of Mr. George Floyd through peaceful protests. However, when those demonstrations turn violent and threaten life and property, law enforcement must act

to restore safety in our communities,” the department said in a statement.

The areas affected by the curfew included parts of Spring Valley and Lakeside:

Around Spring Valley — Areas east of La Mesa and San Diego to Route 54; north and west of Route 54 from San Diego to El Cajon; and south of El Cajon to Route 54

— Areas east of La Mesa and San Diego to Route 54; north and west of Route 54 from San Diego to El Cajon; and south of El Cajon to Route 54 Lakeside north to Poway – Areas west of Route 67 from Poway to Mapleview Street; areas south and west of Mapleview Street and

Lake Jennings Park Road to Interstate 8; areas north of Interstate 8 from Lake Jennings Park Road to El Cajon

All residents in these areas were urged to stay home, indoors and off the streets. Violation of the curfew order is a misdemeanor subject to a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail or both.

A protest in La Mesa on Saturday night left multiple buildings burned and many businesses looted.

