Man Killed in College Area Shooting Identified as Noah Long

A 20-year-old man who was fatally shot at a College Area apartment Wednesday has been identified, police said Saturday.

The victim was identified as Noah Long of San Diego, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Homicide Unit.

The identity of another man who was shot in the incident has not been released. Dobbs said the victim is still hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Aztec Pacific Apartments in the 6600 block of Montezuma Road, near El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego police.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment, Dobbs said. Long was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was hospitalized.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two young men jumping a fence and running from the scene just after the shots were fired, Dobbs said.

One of the suspects was seen limping away and may have injured himself, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

–City News Service

