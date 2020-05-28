Share This Article:

On man died and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at a apartment on Montezuma Road near San Diego State University, police reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the Aztec Pacific Apartments at 6663 Montezuma Road, near El Cajon Boulevard, according to Sgt. Clinton Leisz of the San Diego Police Department.

Lieutenant Matt Dobbs said Thursday that one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

He said the two appeared to be in their 20s but have not been positively identified.

The suspects were described as two black males in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the police homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

1 Man Dead, Another Wounded in Shooting at Apartment on Montezuma Road was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: