Man Charged With Murder in Rolando Shooting, Brother Due in Court in July

Murder and attempted murder charges were filed Thursday against a 21-year-old man accused of gunning down another man in the Rolando neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

Juan Carlos Madrigal of San Diego is accused in the April 12 killing of 24-year-old Debron Blaney, who was shot at around 10 p.m. at 6100 University Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Blaney, who recently had moved to San Diego from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting.

Madrigal, his 24-year-old brother Jose Lopez Madrigal, and a third person were detained after witnesses told police they saw Blaney and the occupants of a silver pickup truck exchange words prior to the shooting.

San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said an officer responding to the shooting scene “saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed” and detained the truck’s occupants after a brief pursuit.

The brothers and the third person were released pending further investigation, but on April 29, Juan Carlos Madrigal was arrested on suspicion of murder and his sibling was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and evading police.

The younger sibling pleaded not guilty Thursday to Blaney’s murder, the attempted murder of a woman, and a felony count of shooting at an inhabited structure, all allegedly committed with an unspecified semi-automatic handgun.

He remains held without bail and is slated for a June 2 bail review hearing.

His brother posted bail and is slated to appear for a July 27 arraignment.

— City News Service

