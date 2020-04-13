Man, 24, Fatally Shot in Rolando Neighborhood, 4 People Detained

Share This Article:

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the Rolando neighborhood and four people were detained after a short pursuit on Interstate 8, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of University Avenue, near College Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Witnesses told responding officers that they saw a man “engaged in a disturbance” with occupants of a silver pickup truck, then heard gunshots, Brown said. The victim ran away and the pickup drove away on College Avenue.

Paramedics took the 24-year-old victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, the lieutenant said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Officers responding to the shooting spotted a silver pickup leaving the area at a high speed and tried to pull it over, Brown said.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle pulled over on westbound I-8 near Waring Road and four people inside the truck were detained.

“At this time, any possible involvement of the vehicle and its occupants is being investigated,” Brown said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

