Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Woman at Midway District Motel

Homicide detectives Tuesday were investigating a 32- year-old woman’s “suspicious” death in a Midway District motel room, a San Diego police lieutenant said.

Officers responded shortly after 11:05 p.m. Monday to assist with a call for medical aid at a motel in the 3800 block of Greenwood Street, off Camino Del Rio West north of the Sports Arena Shopping Center, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers arrived and found that several people in the area “were becoming disruptive and impeding (medics’) efforts” to administer CPR to a woman suffering from an apparent medical crisis, Dobbs said.

“As the medics were treating the woman, they noticed the condition of her body was inconsistent with the information they were being provided,” he said.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were investigating it as a “suspicious death” and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, the lieutenant said.

Investigators were in the process of examining the scene and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

–City News Service

