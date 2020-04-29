Body Found Near Otay Mountain May be That of Lost Dirt Biker Roberto Camou

Share This Article:

Searchers combing remote, rugged terrain near Otay Mountain in hopes of finding a dirt-biker missing since last the weekend came across the body Wednesday of a man matching the general description of the lost motorcyclist.

The personnel made the discovery in a remote area off Alta Road in the early afternoon while trying to locate 48-year-old Roberto Camou, according to sheriff’s officials. The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the remains for identification and autopsy purposes.

Camou failed to return Saturday from a ride he took just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, where he took a photo of himself and his motorcycle in a hilly, open area and posted it online before going missing.

Deputies and search-and-rescue volunteers searched for him for days, assisted by personnel with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, the state Department of Parks and Recreation, and the California Office of Emergency Services.

— City News Service

